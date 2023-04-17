DeSantis Threatens to Build a Prison Next to The Happiest Place On Earth

Ron DeSantis wants to make the happiest place on Earth a lot more miserable. The Florida governor escalated his ongoing feud with Disney on Monday by suggesting building a new prison next to the company’s Orlando theme park, while promising to wrest control of Disney’s special tax district.

In a press conference, DeSantis discussed potential uses of land that would come under state control with the takeover of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. “What should we do with this land?” he wondered. “Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said maybe you need another state prison. Who knows, I just think that the possibilities are endless so that is now going to be analyzed.”

While ramping up his fight against Disney, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) relays a suggestion to build a “state prison” next to Disney World. pic.twitter.com/qaYdt8SszB — The Recount (@therecount) April 17, 2023

The Florida government revoked Disney’s control of Reedy Creek in February, as punishment for the company’s opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation championed by DeSantis. The move revoked special taxing and self-governance provisions granted to the company in the area around its Disney World park upon its founding.

DeSantis then appointed several prominent loyalists and donors to the district’s governance board who would have theoretically placed Disney under his administration’s thumb. But earlier this month, Disney revealed its ace in the hole to thwart DeSantis’ efforts. The company had arranged and approved an agreement with outgoing members of the board to protect its own interests and cripple the powers of the incoming board. A so-called “King Charles Clause” included in the agreement maintains Disney’s arrangement “until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England, living as of the date of this declaration.”

DeSantis has not been happy about Disney's success in outmaneuvering him. Alongside floating plans for the future development of land in the district not owned by Disney, he has vowed to continue fighting for outright control of Reedy Creek, announcing on Monday that he would be revoking Disney's ability to conduct its own ride inspections. DeSantis announced Monday that he will be working with Florida's legislature to try and nullify the clause in the coming days.

DeSantis’ relationship with the Magic Kingdom has lost the romance that prompted the governor to host his 2009 wedding at Disney World, and with the ever-increasing animosity between the governor and the company, it looks like the relationship won’t ever recover.

