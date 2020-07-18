 DeSantis and Rubio Brutally Fumble Their Responses to Lewis' Death - Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

DeSantis and Rubio Brutally Fumble Their Responses to Lewis’ Death

Republicans embarrassed themselves while handling the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis

Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio meet with cruise line company leaders to discuss the efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Port Everglades, Saturday March 7, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio meet with cruise line company leaders to discuss the efforts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Port Everglades, Saturday March 7, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

AP

So far three Republicans have made complete fools of themselves following the death of civil rights hero John Lewis on Friday.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mishandled the somber occasion by callously brushing off a reporter’s question about Lewis’ passing during a coronavirus press conference. Senator Marco Rubio, also from Florida, and Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan completely botched their tributes to Lewis by sharing a photo of themselves with the late congressman Elijah Cummings.

A sad display on a sad day by all. Rubio actually doubled down on his error by using the erroneous photo as his Twitter user profile image.

Rubio eventually changed his user photo and deleted the tweet, which read, “It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with John Lewis a genuine & historic American hero.”

Rubio then acknowledged the snafu in a separate tweet where he paid homage to Lewis’ legacy. But he still wasn’t careful with his second attempt, which included a typo. The senator wrote, “Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo. John Lewis was a genuine American hero. I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below. My [sic] God grant him eternal rest.”

DeSantis’ behavior was similar to his handling of the coronavirus in his state—a complete embarrassment. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the governor, who served with Lewis in Congress for three terms has, of this writing, yet to offer public condolences and took issue with a reporter who asked about Lewis’ passing.

The reporter said, “We saw last night Congressman John Lewis passed away. He’s a civil rights icon. You know this is happening amidst heated conversation in this country about race, monuments, flags.”

DeSantis interrupted and dismissively said, “All right, yeah. I appreciate the question, but we’re trying to focus on the coronavirus. I appreciate it, but I’m going to let someone ask about—do you have a question about the topic at hand?”

To round-up the doofus trifecta, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan also stepped in it by using a photo of himself with the late congressman Elijah Cummings in a tribute post on Facebook. According to the Washington Post, Sullivan has not fessed up to the error but instead courageously deleted the post without saying a word.

In This Article: John Lewis, Marco Rubio, Ron Desantis

