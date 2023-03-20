DeSantis Jabs Trump Over Potential Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Charges

Ron DeSantis was asked on Monday about Donald Trump’s potential indictment on criminal charges related to paying porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The Florida governor, currently the biggest obstacle between Trump and a potential rematch against President Biden, toed the Republican Party line by calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “Soros-funded prosecutor” who is “weaponizing” his office to impose a “political agenda.”

DeSantis could have very easily left it at that … but he didn’t. He instead continued to take a little jab at Trump’s rumored dalliance with Daniels. “Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” he told reporters.

“I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA,’’ DeSantis added. “He’s trying to do a political spectacle.”

The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump’s team is hoping to use the arrest to bring the GOP to his defense, while publicly pressuring DeSantis to respond to the news. “It has been over 24 hours and some people are still quiet. History will judge their silence,” Trump’s “War Room” account wrote on Sunday.

The attacks against Bragg on Monday weren’t enough for Trump’s allies. “Governor DeSantis, you’re better than this,” Steve Bannon said Monday. “That was a weasel approach. Don’t throw anything about the pornstar. I don’t need to hear it from you. Don’t need to hear it.”

Trump announced on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday. Bragg’s office has been investigating whether Trump broke federal law by failing to register the $130,000 of hush money his then-attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump. The payment should have been logged as a campaign expense given that it was intended to help Trump’s chances in the election by keeping his affair with the porn star hidden from the public.

Trump spent the weekend posting a series of enraged messages to Truth Social, even calling on Sunday night for Bragg to be arrested. “ALVIN BRAGG SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE CRIME OF “INTERFERENCE IN A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION,” the former president wrote.