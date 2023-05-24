DeSantis’ Twitter Campaign Launch Was a Glitch-Filled Disaster

As more than half a million people attempted to tune into an audio Spaces event to hear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announce his 2024 presidential campaign in an interview with Elon Musk, the app continually crashed, booted listeners, and emitted garbled sound — including snippets of hold music.

Instead of a seamless campaign launch, the 6 p.m. interview, like a SpaceX rocket, exploded shortly after liftoff. And “liftoff” is putting it generously: after a period of awkward silence, the host, venture capitalist David Sacks, could be heard attempting to introduce DeSantis by mentioning the governor’s opposition to Covid-19 lockdowns during the pandemic. But he barely got through a sentence before sound cut out again.

Later in the botched event, Musk seemed to be discussing technical issues with the broadcast. “So just to simplify this, we’re just going to use—” he said at one point, the audio then shutting off. He commented that there were “just so many people” on the call, and that Twitter was “reallocating” server resources to deal with the exceptionally large audience. As the troubleshooting continued for 20 minutes, instrumental music occasionally played.

DeSantis himself never spoke during the call and several times vanished from the Space. Users complained that the app repeatedly crashed, forcing them to log back in to keep listening to whispered conversations at Twitter HQ about what had gone wrong. Musk chuckled here and there, explaining, "I think we've got just a massive number of people online. It's a… servers are straining somewhat."

"Servers are straining somewhat" — Elon Musk on his Twitter Space with Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/XOm6jcX8G2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2023

Eventually, the Twitter team gave up and started from scratch: Musk shared a new streaming link, and DeSantis did make his campaign announcement. Sacks apologized for the prior “technical issues” before asking the governor why he wanted to kick off his candidacy online rather than on TV. DeSantis mentioned censorship on the internet and said that Musk advocating for free speech through his takeover of Twitter was “significant for the future of our country.”

As long the site functions, anyway.