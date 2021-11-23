Is Dennis Prager Conservative Media’s Biggest Covid Jackass?

The pandemic has fleshed a wealth of fresh derangement out of conservative figures who already had demonstrated a pretty high capacity for it. Dennis Prager, however, is putting his anti-vaxx colleagues to shame. The 73-year-old radio host, perhaps best known for trying to pass off conservative propaganda videos as reputable under the name “PragerU,” has been projectile vomiting Covid misinformation since the pandemic began.

Prager claimed last year that the disease is “not a killer” while continually drawing and erasing and re-drawing the line for when the U.S. should take real action to combat it. He even called the lockdown “the greatest mistake in the history of humanity.” He’s since touted a number of unproven therapeutics, including the “Zelenko Protocol,” a treatment plan developed by conspiracy theorist doctor and Jan. 6 rally attendee Vladimir Zelenko.

Prager is unvaccinated, of course, and during a recent even for Awaken Church felt compelled to play a game of Who’s the Biggest Pariah between the unvaccinated and “the gays … during the AIDS crisis.” It isn’t hard to guess who Prager thinks is more oppressed. “Were people with AIDS banned from travel? Were they banned from restaurants? Were they fired from their jobs? Were they deprived of a way of feeding their family?” he asked, neglecting to mention that anyone who is unvaccinated could have retained these things if they’d elected to take a live-saving shot, whereas people with AIDS were shamed and left to die in huge numbers by people who didn’t care about the disease because they didn’t care about the population it was killing.

Why stop with AIDS, though? Prager is well-versed in the history of humanity, remember?

“The unvaccinated are the most hated group since slavery,” he added.

It’s worth noting here that Prager comparing his oppression to that of the slaves was in service of his point about how the left “has a monopoly on victimhood.” You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

Dennis Prager: "The unvaccinated are the most hated group since — I would say since slavery" pic.twitter.com/Wc4BZRcRWc — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 23, 2021

There’s a reason some haven’t been so sympathetic to those who refuse to get vaccinated, and that’s because they’re actively exacerbating a public-health catastrophe that has already resulted in more than three-quarters of a million American deaths. Some of Prager’s conservative radio brethren learned this the hard way. Five such hosts, at least who bashed the vaccine have died from complications stemming from Covid. Nashville radio host Phil Valentine posted a statement in July saying that he “regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine'” before dying less than a month later.

Valentine said after testing positive that he wouldn’t get the vaccine because he was now “fully immune.” This is not true, but many on the right have cited already having Covid as a justification for not getting vaccinated. Prager took it to the next level, though, claiming that he was actively trying to get Covid before he tested positive in October.