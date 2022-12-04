‘He’s a Repeat Offender:’ Dems Condemn Trump’s Call to Terminate Constitution

After Donald Trump called for the “termination” of the Constitution, falsely claiming there was “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION” in the 2020 election, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) trolled Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). “Sounds like the Constitution doesn’t matter much to your boss,” he wrote in a tweet that quoted McCarthy saying Republicans will “read every single word of the Constitution aloud” on the House floor when they regain their majority next year.

But Swalwell wasn’t alone. A number of Democrats spoke out over the weekend against the former president’s complete disregard for democracy and bashed Republicans for their refusal to condemn him. Trump’s post came after Elon Musk leaked alleged documents related to Twitter’s internal debate on how to handle tweets about the information about Hunter Biden’s laptop in light of of Twitter’s policy on the distribution of hacked and stolen materials.

“The Republicans are going to have to work out their issues with the former president and decide whether they’re going to break from him and return to some semblance of reasonableness, or continue to lean into the extremism, not just of Trump but of Trump-ism,” incoming Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

Republicans need to decide whether they’re going to break from former Pres. Trump and “return to some semblance of reasonableness or continue to lean into the extremism, not just of Trump, but of Trumpism,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/C2yKRQdH7C pic.twitter.com/2VZhFcc7Tz — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 4, 2022

Swalwell also noted in a separate tweet the GOP’s hypocrisy in standing behind Trump. The representative pointed out that Republican Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) once accused then-president Barack Obama of “shredding” the Constitution in 2013. “Every congressional reporter should demand responses from congressional Republicans about Donald Trump’s call for the Constitution to be terminated … how many of them called themselves ‘Constitutional conservatives’ during the Obama years???” Swalwell wrote in a tweet late Saturday.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) pointed out the absolute illogic of Trump’s demands. “Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just like he perpetrated election fraud in the name of preventing election fraud,” Torres tweeted. Trending Trump Demands America Rip Up the Constitution, Make Him President ‘Liver King’ Admits He's on Steroids, Says Persona Is an ‘Experiment’ Elon Musk's Big ‘Twitter Files’ Reveal Turns Into Snoozefest Offset Makes It Rain ‘For Takeoff’ in First Appearance Since Migos Member's Death

“January 6 was Donald Trump’s attempt at terminating the US Constitution. He’s a repeat offender,” Torres said in a different tweet.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said that Trump “openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution” by declaring himself the winner of 2020’s election. “Trump’s words and actions are well beyond the bounds of acceptable political discourse, they stoke hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous,” Beyer said in a statement. Beyer also mentioned that Trump’s statement came mere “days after he hosted men who praise Hitler and the Nazis for dinner.”