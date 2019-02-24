Democrats Will Subpoena Robert Mueller If Justice Department Doesn’t Release His Report

Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is reportedly coming to a close, everyone is wondering what information in the report will be made public by President Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr. House Intelligence Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) went on This Week to discuss how Democrats plan to find out what’s in the report despite potential obfuscation from the Trump Administration.

“What if they simply say no, we’re not going to release the underlying evidence?” host George Stephanopoulos asked Schiff. “What options do you have?”

“Well, we will obviously subpoena the report. We will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress. We will take it to court if necessary. And in the end, I think the Department [of Justice] understands they’re going to have to make this public. I think [Attorney General William P.] Barr will ultimately understand that, as well,” Schiff said.

Rep. Adam Schiff says DOJ "understands" that they are going to have to make the Mueller report public and if they don't, "we will obviously subpoena the report, we will bring Bob Mueller in to testify before Congress, we will take it to court if necessary" https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/iRjp2a4fmw — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 24, 2019

Schiff went on to say Barr has already “demonstrated a bias” against the Mueller investigation, saying that was “part of the reason he was hired.”

Schiff and other Democratic congressional committee chairs also sent a letter to Attorney General Barr on Friday urging him to release Mueller’s report: “We write to you to express, in the strongest possible terms, our expectation that the Department of Justice will release to the public the report Special Counsel Mueller submits to you — without delay and to the maximum extent permitted by law,” they said in the letter.

“We are going to get to the bottom of this,” Schiff said on This Week. “We are going to share this information with the public. And if the president is serious about all of his claims of exoneration, then he should welcome the publication of this report.”