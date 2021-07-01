 Democrats Want McCarthy to Address Marjorie Taylor Greene's Behavior - Rolling Stone
House Dems Call on McCarthy to Address Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Behavior: ‘Her Actions Could Lead to Violence’

“We are extremely concerned that [Marjorie Taylor Greene’s]… actions could lead to violence against members of Congress,” nearly 40 House Democrats said in a letter to the GOP House minority leader

Citing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “harassment of her colleagues,” 37 House Democrats sent a letter to GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy demanding he take action to address Greene’s behavior. Unchecked, they say, Greene’s actions “could lead to violence against members of Congress.”

Led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Thursday letter included signatures from Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and other House Democrats. The letter refers to “well documented” incidents that they say should prompt action from Republican leadership.

The incidents, according to the letter, include the congresswoman from Georgia ignoring mask-wearing protocols in the Capitol building during the height of the pandemic. On one occasion, Greene, along with her staff, berated a colleague who asked her to put on a mask.

In February, Greene displayed offensive signage outside her office to taunt a parent of a transgender child. “There are TWO genders,” read the sign that Greene hung on a wall across the hall from Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), who has a transgender daughter. And in March, Greene aggressively confronted and followed Ocasio-Cortez and, as the Washington Post reported at the time, “falsely accused her of supporting ‘terrorists.’ ”

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

The letter says that Greene’s “conduct does not comport with what we expect from a member of the House of Representatives. “Moreover, we are extremely concerned that her conduct is creating an unsafe work environment for members, and that her actions could lead to violence against members of Congress,” the letter added.

Greene responded in a statement to CNN, calling the letter “absurd.”

“Every day that goes by without action from your leadership is a tacit endorsement of the Congresswoman’s offenses, and invitation for her to continue — and escalate further,” the members of Congress wrote. “Everyone has a right to a workplace free from harassment and abuse, including members of Congress. We urge you in the strongest terms to take immediate action to address Rep. Greene’s behavior.”

In This Article: Kevin McCarthy, marjorie taylor greene

