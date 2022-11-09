Here’s What Democrats Need to Win to Keep Control of Congress

Voters did not deliver Republicans the decisive House and Senate victories the GOP anticipated on Tuesday night. Democratic House candidates held onto seats the GOP had been certain to capture. The only Senate seat that changed partisan hands as of Wednesday morning flipped turned blue, not red. For now, the outcome in dozens of House races and a handful of Senate seats remain uncertain, leaving the reins of each chamber unclaimed.

The results of four U.S. Senate races remain outstanding. A fifth race, Wisconsin’s Senate contest between incumbent Republican Ron Johnson and challenger Mandela Barnes, had been in play on Wednesday morning. But by midday, the Republican had been declared the winner. Johnson, true to form, accused the media of intentionally delaying the call. “Truth has prevailed over lies,” he said of his contest with Barnes.

With Barnes out, Democrats are, for now, stuck on 48 Senate seats, and need at least 2 more to hold on.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly (D) has a steady lead over GOP challenger Blake Masters, but more than 30 percent of the vote remains uncounted. In Nevada, Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, but who wins that nailbiter may come down to outstanding absentee ballots, which the state will continue to count in the days that follow. The Senate race in Alaska has also not been called, but the contest between two Republicans — Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Kelly Tshibaka — guarantees the seat will remain in GOP hands.

So, in a familiar rerun of the 2020 election, the fate of the Senate majority likely remains in Georgia’s hands. Neither Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock nor GOP candidate Herschel Walker has yet secured the 50 percent of the vote needed to avoid a runoff election. Though a final vote tally has not been shared, a Georgia election official said Wednesday morning that it’s “safe to say” a runoff is certain. That means control of the Senate may not be known until Georgia holds that election in early December.

Control of the House will likely be known sooner, but not soon. The winner of roughly a dozen congressional races along the East coast, all currently within a margin of just a few thousand votes, will offer some hints. The deciding races, however, are in Western states, where the outcomes of 18 competitive contests hang in the balance — and could for days, if not weeks. California, host of 12 of such races, didn’t begin counting ballots until the polls closed on Tuesday and will count any mail-in ballots received through next Tuesday, provided they were postmarked by Election Day. Nevada, Washington, and Oregon, too, count mailed ballots received through that deadline, and those votes will likely determine which party wins a half dozen House seats.

House incumbents in both parties suffered blows few could have predicted.

In New York, Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney conceded to his GOP challenger midday Wednesday, an ironic twist for the head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm charged with seeing his party to electoral victory. Maloney had done everything at his disposal to avoid that fate — including running in a district more favorable to Democrats than his own became redder post-redistricting. (“Yikes” tweeted Rep. Mondaire Jones, the first-term House Democrat who represented the region where Maloney ran. Jones is headed out of office as well: He’d run in a different New York district but lost in the primary.)

On the Republican side, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), an ultra Trump loyalist who elevated QAnon conspiracies during her two years in the House, is staring down a likely upset in a district so red it wasn’t even viewed as competitive.