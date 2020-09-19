Democrats Blow Through All-Time Donation Records at ActBlue Following Justice Ginsburg’s Death

Democratic donors took action at a record-setting pace in the hours after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday night.

According to the New York Times, the nonprofit fundraising platform ActBlue broke single-hour donation records during the 9 p.m hour by hitting the $6.2 million mark and then again during the 10 p.m. hour by amassing another $6.3 million.

The record-shattering marks meant more than $100,000 per minute was collected by the left-leaning online group, the most since August 20 when the site saw their previous record set at $4.3 million during the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

One group, Get Mitch or Die Trying, created by Crooked Media which donates to Democratic candidates in 13 tightly contested Senate races, saw a burst of cash. The group’s founder and former member of the Obama administration, Tommy Vietor, tweeted about the nearly $6 million raised by 1:31 a.m. eastern time.

Our Get Mitch Senate fund is now at $9.454 million raised. This money gets split between 13 senate candidates. At 5:30PM today the fund was at $3.5 million. https://t.co/KGWmpEtGEb — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 19, 2020

“The conventional wisdom is that the Supreme Court only motivates Republicans, but these fund-raising totals demonstrate that that has changed,” Vietor told the Times.

The donations were likely sparked by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Friday night statement that made it clear his intent is to let Trump fill Ginsburg’s seat by announcing that the president’s “nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

As of Saturday morning, the donation momentum showed no signs of slowing down. According to NPR, from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. this morning Democrats have raised nearly $31 million — a number that is continuously rising by tens of thousands every second.