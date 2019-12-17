Democratic Debate to Go Forward Amid Progress in Labor Dispute

The union representing 150 cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, and servers at Southern California’s Loyola Marymount University has reached a tentative agreement with the multinational corporation that employs them, breaking a labor impasse that threatened to derail Thursday’s Democratic debate.

The three-year deal, which still needs to be ratified by the union members, includes a 25% increase in compensation, a 50% drop in health-care costs, and increased job security for the union workers, the union said. “I am thrilled that we were able to reach an agreement, and that the candidate debate can continue as scheduled,” Angela Fisher, a prep cook at LMU, said in a statement. “I want to thank the Democratic candidates who stood with us and the Democratic party that helped us win.”

The agreement was the result of emergency negotiations on Monday among representatives from UNITE HERE Local 11, the food-service company Sodexo, the university president, and the chair of the Democratic National Committee. “A formal vote will occur later [Tuesday], allowing Thursday’s debate to proceed,” the DNC said in a statement.

All seven Democratic candidates who qualified for Thursday’s debate had said they would not cross the picket line in solidarity with the workers, creating uncertainty around the Democratic party’s final debate of 2019.

The DNC announced the provisional agreement Tuesday morning in a statement from committee chair Tom Perez: “We are the party that lifts up working families and defends the right to organize, and we’re excited to showcase that commitment at our debate on Thursday at Loyola Marymount University.”

UNITE HERE represents 32,000 hotel and food-service workers in California and Arizona, and the union’s membership consists mainly of women of color and immigrants. The workers and Sodexo have been negotiating a new contract since March, shortly before their previous deal expired in April. According to a representative for the union, the company pulled out of negotiations last week amid an impasse over wages and health care. (The union declined to identify specific points of contention.)

Last Friday, three union co-presidents sent letters to the presidential candidates, informing them of the ongoing dispute, the pickets that had already occurred on the campus last month, and the potential for a picket on the night of the debate itself.

“Workers throughout Los Angeles struggle to survive in our city, where housing costs are skyrocketing and pushing more and more working people and their families toward housing insecurity or homelessness,” UNITE HERE co-presidents Susan Minato, Ada Briceno, and Kurt Petersen wrote. “Our members at LMU are no exception and, in a workplace that does not provide year-round work, decent yearly wage increases and affordable health care are of particular importance. While we remain hopeful that the labor dispute can be resolved before next Thursday, we want to be clear that if the situation remains unresolved there could be picketing on the evening of the debate.”

In a second letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday, the union credited her decision to publicly declare that she would not cross a picket line for the debate as critical to getting Sodexo back to the bargaining table: “On behalf of the more than 30,000 members of UNITE HERE Local 11, we want to thank you for your support of the 150 Sodexo workers at LMU. Due to your decision to not cross a picket line, Sodexo is now returning to the table this week in advance of the scheduled Democratic debate. We are headed into these negotiations hopeful that we can reach a just settlement that will provide the economic security all people deserve for themselves and their families.”

Warren was the first to speak out publicly about the dispute, followed by Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar. Julian Castro, who did not qualify for the debate, also spoke out.

The DNC already had moved the December debate from the University of California-Los Angeles due to a separate labor dispute.