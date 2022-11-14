Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, who has vigorously defended abortion rights during her campaign, defeated Republican Kari Lake, who joins the overwhelming list of MAGA wipeouts, the Associated Press Reports.

Hobb’s has defeated one of the most outspoken defenders of former President Donald Trump. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, has repeatedly rejected GOP lies about the election; Lake’s defeat follows the loss of two other high-profile election deniers – Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem.

Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and she is the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.

Last month, Hobb’s campaign headquarters were burglarized amid a heated race for the Senate. “Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the secretary is our No. 1 priority,” said Nicole DeMont, the campaign manager for Hobbs, in a statement. “For nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit.”

Once a Republican stronghold, Arizona was key to Trump and his supporters to casting doubt on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. Pre-election polls indicated that the race was tied, but Hobbs’ victory was still a surprise to Democrats who feared her understated approach during the campaign would turn voters away. Hobbs exceeded expectations in Maricopa and Pima counties, where the majority of Arizona voters reside and where she made sure to spend a significant amount of her time campaigning in rural areas that traditionally vote Republican.