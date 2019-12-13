Six Dems Attended Trump’s Holiday Party During Impeachment Hearing

While Judiciary Committee Democrats worked to impeach President Donald Trump, six House Democrats accepted invitations and attended the White House’s Congressional Ball on Thursday night, according to Axios.

The report cites two sources with knowledge of who attended, and one White House official said of them, “It’s kind of odd to be voting to say the guy is a clear and present danger to the globe, but I’m going to come and hang out at the White House for a black tie affair.”

The list of Democratic partygoers included: Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.), Elaine Luria (D-Va.), Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Josh Harder (D-Calif.), and Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.). Former Republican-turned-independent after he spoke out against Trump, Justin Amash of Michigan also attended the festivities.

The report also points out that the two Democrats who voted against launching the impeachment probe, Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.) and Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), did not attend the party.

Additionally, according to The Hill, the president “felt bad” that some Republicans from the House Judiciary Committee missed the ball due to the impeachment markup running late into Thursday night. So, Trump invited them to an exclusive holiday party at the White House on Friday.

Why anybody would be up to throw or attend a party as the president is being impeached shows what is so badly broken about this city.