 Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Husband - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: ‘I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You’

“Once you’re in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don’t escape it,” the Michigan lawmaker said

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. House Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) speaks during a press conference after a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Democrats continue to work towards a consensus on issues like prescription drug pricing and Medicare in hopes to pass the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: U.S. House Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) speaks during a press conference after a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. Democrats continue to work towards a consensus on issues like prescription drug pricing and Medicare in hopes to pass the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) speaks during a press conference after a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 2, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Getty Images

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) shared an abusive voicemail with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday during a segment on the hostile work environment in Congress.

“You ought to get the fuck off the planet, you fucking foul bitch,” an angry male caller barked. “They ought to fucking try you for treason, bitch. … I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God, if you’ve got any children, they die in your face.”

Dingell, who took office in Jan. 2019, said she has been receiving a steady flow of similar voicemails ever since then-President Trump visited Michigan at Christmas time a few years ago, following the death of her husband Rep. John Dingell. Trump implied during a trip to Michigan in Dec. 2019 that the late Michigan lawmaker was “looking up” from hell.

“Once you’re in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don’t escape it,” Dingell said, adding that it’s something that she has grown accustomed to, yet shouldn’t be normalized. “I want the American people to think about what’s happening in our country,” she urged. “That this kind of hate, this fear, is happening in communities” all over.

Dingell appeared on State of the Union alongside Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who received a barrage of threatening messages after he voted in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure package in November. “I hope your fucking family dies. I hope everybody in your fucking staff dies, you fucking piece of fucking shit. Traitor!” an anonymous caller said in a message Upton shared with CNN at the time.

“We get really nasty threats at home,” Upton said on Sunday. “The tone gets tougher and tougher. It’s a pretty toxic place. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

In This Article: Debbie Dingell, Donald Trump, John Dingell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.