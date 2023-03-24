fbpixel
Hush Money

Alvin Bragg Received Death Threat, White Powder

The NYPD is investigating a message sent to the Manhattan district attorney as Donald Trump has demonized him
Alvin Bragg
Alvin Bragg on Jan. 13, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has received a threatening letter containing an unidentified white powder, according to a report from NBC News

Bragg is currently investigating a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election, and a grand jury is reportedly poised to indict former President Donald Trump on charges relating to the payment.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to NBC News, a letter addressed to Bragg containing a small amount of white powder and the message “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” was discovered Friday. No injuries were reported and an evacuation was not carried out. 

The letter “was immediately contained and [the] NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance,” said the DA’s office in a statement to NBC. 

The FBI and NYPD are both involved in the investigation.

