Robert De Niro Says Trump Is a Con Artist and White Supremacist

Robert De Niro has never been shy with his feelings about President Donald Trump, and in a new interview with the Guardian published on Sunday, he is still throwing barbs at the man in the White House.

Here are just a few of the insulting names he called Trump in his latest critique: a buffoon, con artist, huckster, scam artist, fascist, racist and white supremacist. To name a few.

“I’m older now and I’m just upset about what’s going on,” De Niro told the Guardian’s David Smith. “When you see someone like [Trump] becoming president, I thought, well, OK, let’s see what he does—maybe he’ll change. But he just got worse. It showed me that he is a real racist. I thought maybe as a New Yorker he understands the diversity in the city but he’s as bad as I thought he was before—and much worse. It’s a shame. It’s a bad thing in this country.”

When Smith asked if De Niro thought Trump was a white supremacist, he immediately replied, “Yes.” Is Trump a fascist? “I guess that’s what it leads to. If he had his way, we’d wind up in a very bad state in this country. I mean, the way I understand it, they laughed at Hitler. They all look funny. Hitler looked funny, Mussolini looked funny and other dictators and despots look funny.”

De Niro also said he worries about Trump’s affect on politics even after he has left office, saying that others may follow in his footsteps, adapt his methodology.

“What bothers me is that there will be people in the future who see him as an example and they’ll be affected in some way, but they’ll be a lot smarter and have many more colors to their personality and be more mercurial and become someone with the same values as he has but able to get much further and do more damage as a despot. That’s my worry. There are people who look up to him: ‘I want to be like him.’ But they’ll do it much better and they’ll be more smart about it,” he said.

De Niro also criticized Democrats, saying they should be more “aggressive” in standing up to Trump and the Republicans.

“The things that Trump has done; if Obama had done one fiftieth, they’d be all over him,” he said. “That’s why I feel that Democrats have to be more aggressive. You’ve got to stand up, you can’t be so gentlemanly all the time because you’ve just got to say: ‘Sorry, I’m nice to a point, then I’ve got to push back.'”

But, De Niro saved most of his ire for the president: “He’s a con artist. He’s a huckster. He’s a scam artist. And what bothers me is that people don’t see that. I think that The Apprentice had a lot to do with that, which I never saw but once, maybe. It’s all smoke and mirrors, it’s all bullshit.”