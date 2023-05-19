fbpixel
Inside Job

Cop Charged With Feeding Info to Proud Boys Boss

Shane Lamond was arrested on Friday for allegedly obstructing justice and lying about giving Enrique Tarrio confidential information
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Members of the Proud Boys and Antifa stand off near Black Lives Matter Plaza on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters who refuse to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the election are rallying ahead of the electoral college vote to make Trump's 306-to-232 loss official. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Members of the Proud Boys and Antifa stand off near Black Lives Matter Plaza on Dec. 12, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Shane Lamond — a Washington, D.C., police lieutenant whose texts with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio were featured in the group’s seditious conspiracy trial — was arrested on Friday on charges of obstructing an investigation and lying to federal law enforcement.

Tarrio and three other Proud Boys were convicted of sedition for their connection to the Capitol riot earlier this month, but the group’s leader wasn’t actually there on Jan. 6. This is because Tarrio had been arrested two days earlier, on Jan. 4, on a warrant stemming from an incident in which he burned a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a D.C. church a month earlier.

Lamond, a 22-year veteran of the D.C. police force who was suspended last year, allegedly fed Tarrio confidential information about the investigation into the banner burning and then lied about it. He has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice and three counts of making false statements.

“I told them you are made up [of] a lot of Latinos and blacks so not a racist thing,” Lamond wrote to Tarrio of the banner burning investigation. “If anything I said it’s political but then I drew attention to the Trump and American flags that were taken by Antifa and set on fire. I said all those would have to be classified as hate crimes too.”

Lamond also warned Tarrio that he might be getting arrested for the incident.

The indictment lays out the extent to which Lamond had been communicating with Tarrio. The two were in regular contact beginning in the summer of 2019, with Lamond feeding Tarrio confidential law enforcement information to Tarrio as early as the summer of 2020.

They were also in touch following the Capitol riot. “Of course I can’t say it officially, but personally I support you all and don’t want to see your group’s name or reputation dragged through the mud,” Lamond wrote the extremist leader on Jan. 8, 2021.

