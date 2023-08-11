Merrick Garland Taps Trump-Appointed Prosecutor to Investigate Hunter Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named David Weiss, a federal prosector appointed by Donald Trump, as a special counsel tasked with investigating Hunter Biden.

Weiss, who has been investigating the president’s son since 2019, requested to be made a special counsel on Tuesday. The appointment gives Weiss the authority to continue investigating Biden “as well as any matters that arose from that investigation or may arise,” and to “prosecute federal crimes in any federal judicial district arising from the investigation of these matters.”

Trump nominated Weiss to serve as a federal prosecutor in 2017, with the Republican-controlled Senate confirming him a year later.

Weiss secured a plea deal from Biden in June, with the president’s son agreeing to cop to two federal misdemeanor charges related to failing to pay his taxes. The deal fell through the following month when it actually came time for Biden to enter the plea, however. The Justice Department and Biden’s defense team couldn’t sort out the specifics of the deal to U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika’s liking, leading her to put the case on hold while Biden pleaded not guilty.

Trump and his Republican allies have been raging at what they allege is favorable treatment from the Justice Department, despite the fact that Trump appointed the prosecutor responsible. “Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” the former president wrote on Truth Social in June.

Republicans in Congress reacted similarly as they have been desperately working to dredge up evidence that Biden and his father were engaged in a bribery scheme. They’ve been teasing evidence of such a scheme for months, but so far have produced nothing. Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.) on Thursday basically admitted that they don’t have anything incriminating against Biden, alleging on Fox News that he and his colleagues never claimed money went directly to the president.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) later claimed on Newsmax that the president had taken money before appearing to correct himself and specify that he was talking about Biden's family. "Our president has taken millions— his family has taken millions and millions of dollars from some of the worst people on the planet."

Nevertheless, Comer said, “I’d vote for impeachment right now.”