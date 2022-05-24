 David Perdue Loses to Brian Kemp in GOP Georgia Governor Primary - Rolling Stone
David Perdue’s Pathetic, Racist, Conspiracy-Ridden Georgia Governor Campaign Is Officially Over

The former senator couldn’t even make it competitive against incumbent Brian Kemp, despite receiving the full-throated backing of former President Trump

DALTON, GA - FEBRUARY 01: Former U.S. senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue speaks at a campaign event on February 1, 2022 in Dalton, Georgia. Purdue kicked off his campaign, in which he will first face incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in the May primary, the winner of which will face likely Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, speaking on teacher pay and law enforcement. The Perdue campaign aired a video endorsement by former President Donald Trump at the event. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

David Perdue speaks at a campaign event on Feb. 1, 2022, in Dalton, Georgia.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

David Perdue is, once again, a loser.

A year after coughing up his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossof, the 72-year-old business executive-turned-politician has been trounced in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia. Perdue entered the race backed with the blessing of Donald Trump, who has long been pining to replace incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whom the former president believes didn’t work hard enough to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Kemp beat Perdue Tuesday on a race that was called shortly after the polls closed.

Perdue’s campaign was based almost entirely on the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was fraudulent. The false idea was the primary focus of his campaign ads, his stump speeches, and his debate appearances. “Let me be very clear tonight,” he said in his opening statement prior to a debate in April,” the 2020 election was rigged and stolen.”

Perdue’s loss on Tuesday was not surprising. He trailed Kemp in the polls by a significant margin throughout the campaign, reportedly to the point that even Trump gave up on him. Perdue tried to deflect questions about his poor performance in the homestretch of the campaign, arguing that the polls were “full of crap” because the methodology was flawed.

His desperation didn’t end there. Perdue made headlines on Monday for launching racist attacks against Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams, telling her to “go back to where she came from” (Abrams was born in Wisconsin but raised in Georgia), and saying that she was “demeaning her own race” by “telling Black farmers they don’t need to be on the farm.”

Kemp — who became one of Trump’s biggest enemies by displaying even a minimal amount of respect for democracy — has now beaten Perdue in a romp. And Perdue’s wipeout is only the latest high-profile loss for the former presidents preferred candidates. Charles Herbster, the accused sexual abuser he favored for governor in Nebraska, lost his primary by a sizable margin, as did Janice McGeachin, another election conspiracy theorist he endorsed for governor in Idaho.

In This Article: Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Donald Trump

