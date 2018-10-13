Dave Chappelle Thinks Kanye West ‘Shouldn’t Say All that Sh-t’

Dave Chappelle told CNN’s Van Jones that Kanye West “shouldn’t say all that shit,” referring to the rapper’s praise of President Donald Trump.

West recently made news with a rambling Oval Office visit this past week where he spoke at length on topics ranging from a new design for Air Force One to Hillary Clinton to playing catch with his son. Chappelle’s comments came during an interview with Jones and 2018 Democratic Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous.

As soon as Jones raised the subject of West, Chappelle jumped from his chair and jokingly started to exit the stage, showing he was not exactly thrilled to discuss the topic. “First of all, you know, Kanye’s the artist, man,” Chappelle began when he returned to his seat, “And he’s a genius.”

After that caveat, Chappelle continued, “I think the angle he’s seeing things from is about the division that he sees. And — and he’s not inconsistent with what he’s saying.”

Chappelle then added, “I’m not mad at Kanye. That’s my brother — I love him, I support him. But, you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says … I just trust him as a person of intent. But yeah, he shouldn’t say all that shit.”

West and Chappelle have been friends for years, dating back to when Kanye was a relatively unknown artist and performed on Chappelle’s Show with Common in 2004. Chappelle recalled the first time he met West in a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon.

But West wasn’t the only one who said something about Trump that he should regret. Chappelle also talked about his own comments after the 2016 election, when he said on Saturday Night Live that the American people should give Trump a chance. “I said we should give Trump a chance because he’s the president of the United States,” he said, “I shouldn’t have said that shit.”

The full CNN interview will air at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday night.