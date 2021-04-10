The Daily Show Demonstrates How Tucker Carlson Uses the Language of White Supremacist Murderers

The Daily Show released a devastating video montage of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson sounding an awful lot like white supremacist mass shooters.

The video used writings from the manifestos of the Christchurch, New Zealand and El Paso, Texas, mass shooters’ displayed in captions alongside matching video clips of Carlson spewing the same type of racist talking points as the murderers.

The viral video comes after the Anti-Defamation League called for the host to be fired on Friday. “Given his long record of race-baiting, we believe it is time for Carlson to go,” the organization’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in a letter to Fox News.

Tucker’s most recent racist remarks on the false conspiracy theory referred to as the “Great Replacement Theory” prompted the Daily Show video and Greenblatt’s call. This week, as a guest on another Fox program, Tucker defended the theory that Greenblatt described in a tweet as “a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites, It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters.”

.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites.



It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh.



Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021

During the segment, Carlson claimed he is merely arguing for voting rights, asking, “Why are we putting up with this?”

“This is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they’re importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they’re diluting it. No, they are not allowed to do that. Why are we putting up with this?” Carlson said.

Carlson claims, as he did in 2019, that white supremacy is a “hoax.” That’s a lie, and Tucker is keenly aware that white supremacist racists are big fans of his. Dartmouth’s political science professor Brendan Nyhan pointed this out by sharing a quote from the founder of a neo-Nazi website praising Tucker as “literally our greatest ally.”