Daddy’s Party Had to Buy Don Jr.’s Book. Sad!

Donald Trump Jr.’s new book, Triggered, is a number one New York Times bestseller, thanks in no small part to the Republican National Committee, which spent $94,800 buying copies of the book in its first week of publication, according to the New York Times.

A dagger printed next to the book’s listing in the Times’ top spot was the first clue that Trump Jr.’s sales numbers may have been inflated. According to the Times, the dagger is used when bulk sales have boosted a book’s numbers.

The party first denied involvement in bulk purchasing the book. “We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand. Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party,” RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said in a statement.

But when FEC disclosures revealed the purchase would be used as “donor mementos,” the party changed its tune. Reed confirmed the bulk purchase on Thursday and added that they bought even more copies of the book in November. “The book has been hugely popular,” he told the Times.

The RNC buying the books came to no surprise former chairman Michael Steele who bashed the party’s “internal corruption” while laughing at them and calling them “SOBs” Friday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Of course it was the RNC [who bought the books]… SOBs,” Steele said, adding, “This is the kind of internal corruption that people have complained about inside the RNC for a long time.”