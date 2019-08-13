Curt Schilling Threatens To Run For Congress: ‘Someone in Charge Needs Their Ass Kicked’

Curt Schilling, failed businessman, Q-Anon evangelist, collector of Nazi memorabilia, and former Red Sox pitcher, is mulling a run for the House of Representatives. Schilling confirmed to the Arizona Republic he is considering a bid for public office on an anti-immigration platform.

“The state is not the state I grew up in,” Schilling wrote in an email to the paper. “Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets… When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked.”

Schilling did not specify which district he would run in, but the Arizona Republic reported it would be against one of the state’s five Democratic House members.

President Trump, whose candidacy and presidency Schilling enthusiastically boosted, greeted the news warmly on Twitter. “Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!” the president tweeted.

Schilling shares much in common with the president: 38 Studios, the gaming company Schilling started with $75 million investment from the state of Rhode Island, went bankrupt in 2012. The state is still paying off the debt; the last installment is due in November 2020.

And, like Trump, Schilling revels in using social media to air cultural grievances and spread conspiracy theories. He was suspended from ESPN, and later fired, for sharing islamaphobic and transphobic social media posts, and has erroneously suggested the Parkland shooting was a hoax.

Back in 2016, Schilling floated the idea of running for Senate in Massachusetts, where he lives. He didn’t deliver on that threat, and it’s unclear if he will follow through this time around, either.

But, as Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi wrote back then: “The Schilling/Trump principle is never shutting up, particularly on topics about which they are ignorant, which is pretty much all of them. This is a movement, not limited to Trump, and it’s not going to end anytime soon. God help us.”

Correction: An earlier version of this report said Schilling was considering a run for a Senate seat. The text and headline have been changed to reflect he’s considering running a House seat.