Andrew Cuomo Defeats Cynthia Nixon, Securing Third Term As NY Governor

The incumbent was able to outlast Nixon’s buzzy campaign

Tessa Stuart

Andrew Cuomo signs legislation that paves the way for the construction of a rail line that will let train passengers travel between midtown Manhattan and LaGuardia Airport. Andrew Cuomo press conference, New York, USA - 25 Jun 2018

Andrew Cuomo defeated Cynthia Nixon in New York’s Democratic primary Thursday, securing his third term as governor of New York and proving machine politics are alive and well in the Empire State. In the end, the contest was roughly as close as polls indicated. Cuomo, who, led by more than 35 points in every survey conducted, had a significant lead when the race was called at 9:30 p.m. ET by the AP.

Nixon, best known for her portrayal of Miranda Hobbes on HBO’s Sex and the City, mounted a competitive challenge to the powerful political scion, hammering Cuomo on everything from his decision to shut down a corruption probe to his failure to maintain the New York City subway.

Cuomo made a series of unforced errors in the campaign’s final stretch, inviting criticism for rushing a ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and for his campaign’s involvement in an ugly mailer falsely painting Nixon — who is raising two of her children in the Jewish faith — as “silent on anti-semitism.” The governor denied any knowledge of the mailer, which was distributed at 7,000 addresses in Jewish neighborhoods, but reports showed his top aides were involved in its drafting.

Despite his easy victory, on Thursday morning, it was clear Cuomo was feeling the pressure. His campaign took the unusual step of declining to make the governor’s election day schedule available to the state press corps — not even for the perfunctory polling place photo opportunity. Nixon, who has the endorsement of New York’s Working Families Party, will appear on the WFP line of the general election ballot. Her campaign has not yet said whether she plans to continue campaigning through November.

