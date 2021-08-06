Andrew Cuomo May Have Bigger Problems Than Getting Kicked Out of Office

Andrew Cuomo is hellbent on staying in the governor’s mansion as he faces a tidal wave of calls to resign following the release of a damning report detailing what Attorney General Letitia James described as a “disturbing” pattern of alleged sexual misconduct.

He might want to shift his concern to staying out of jail.

An assistant working for the embattled governor who accused him of reaching his hand under her blouse and groping her breast has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, the New York Post reported on Friday. “The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told the paper.

The assistant, who is unnamed, described to the attorney general’s office an incident last November in which Cuomo pulled her in for a hug, slid his hand up her blouse, and “cupped” her breast over her bra. “I have to tell you it was — in the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down and seeing his hand,” the assistant told investigators.

The assistant also described an incident in December 2019 when Cuomo “moved his hand to grab her butt cheek and began to rub it” while the two were taking a selfie, and that the rubbing lasted at least five seconds. The report notes that the assistant “was shaking so much during this interaction that her initial selfies with the Governor were very blurry.”

Cuomo has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said on Tuesday following the release of the report.

The criminal complaint filed on Friday isn’t the first sign Cuomo could be in legal jeopardy. Prosecutors in Albany, Manhattan, and Westchester Counties have all announced they are requesting evidence from the attorney general’s office as they consider whether to launch their own investigations. James said on Tuesday that the conduct detailed in the report was “in violation of both federal and state law.”

“We are conducting our own separate investigation,” Albany County District Attorney David Soares told NBC Nightly News on Tuesday. “It’s pretty clear we have an obligation here.” When host Lester Holt asked Soares whether any of Cuomo’s alleged misconduct would be considered “criminal,” Soares said that the allegations led himself and other prosecutors “to believe criminal activity had taken place.”

President Biden, who called for Cuomo to resign on Tuesday, indicated back in March that Cuomo could be charged if the allegations that were being raised at the time were substantiated. “Yes,” the president replied when asked by ABC’s George Stephanopolous whether Cuomo should resign if the claims were confirmed. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”