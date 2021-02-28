 Calls for Independent Review with New Cuomo Sexual Harassment Claim - Rolling Stone
Cuomo Asks State AG and Chief Judge to Appoint Independent Lawyer to Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims

“It was hard to read that story, as a woman,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said of the latest accusations reported by the New York Times

Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo at a press conference October 12, 2017 (Photo: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx)

zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

A spokesperson for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the governor’s office is asking New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of New York to appoint an independent investigator to conduct a review of accusations of sexual harassment by the governor.

“The Governor’s Office wants a review of the sexual harassment claims made against the Governor to be done in a manner beyond reproach. We had selected former Federal Judge Barbara Jones, with a stellar record for qualifications and integrity, but we want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics,” Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior advisor to Cuomo, said in a statement Sunday, according to CNN.

“Accordingly we have asked the Attorney General of New York State and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report. The work product will be solely controlled by that independent lawyer personally selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge.”

Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide to Governor Cuomo, told the New York Times that he engaged in inappropriate conversations with her, including asking about her sex life and if she slept with older men. The governor also told Bennett that he would consider getting into a relationship with a woman in her 20s, she said.

The governor denied the allegations, saying that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” Additionally, he asked for people to wait until there was an independent review “before making any judgments.”

Bennett came forward after former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan authored a Medium post detailing the harassment she says she experienced from the governor. Boylan wrote that in the Cuomo administration, “sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” She said that the governor made numerous inappropriate remarks, would “go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” and once kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Reacting to the news, New York Congressman Jerry Nadler issued a statement on Saturday saying the allegations were “deeply troubling and deserve a thorough investigation.” He also said Cuomo should not appoint the investigator himself but should refer the matter to James to appoint an investigator. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called for an investigator to be appointed by James.

And on CNN Saturday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki echoed calls for an independent investigation and said the president agrees. “There should be an independent review of these allegations. They’re serious. … That’s something we all support and the president supports.”

Cuomo’s reputation has suffered in recent months. He emerged at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as a popular figure for his frequent press conferences and seeming transparency. But his administration has been rocked by these sexual harassment allegations, which came on the heels of a report by state Attorney General Letitia James that found he had not been reporting accurate numbers on nursing home deaths from the virus.

