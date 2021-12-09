 Trump's Executive Privilege Claimed Appeal Slapped Down by Judge - Rolling Stone
Yet Another Court Rejects Trump’s Desperate Attempt to Block Jan. 6 Committee from Seeing White House Records

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that the former president provided “no basis” to withhold the sensitive material from investigators

DES MOINES, IOWA - OCTOBER 09: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Trump's first rally in Iowa since the 2020 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)DES MOINES, IOWA - OCTOBER 09: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Trump's first rally in Iowa since the 2020 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump really, really doesn’t want the committee investigating Jan. 6 to get ahold of White House records.

He might not be able to do anything about it.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied his latest attempt to block the committee from obtaining the material. Trump has been arguing that he can conceal the documents under executive privilege, but it’s typically up to the current president whether to honor such a claim. In October, and Biden officially rejected Trump’s attempts to make it.

“On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents,” the court wrote in its 3-0 decision on Thursday.

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan initially rejected Trump’s request to block the National Archives from sending the documents to the committee last month, prompting his appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court. Trump will now have two weeks to petition the Supreme Court. Otherwise, the National Archives will fork over a trove of sensitive material the committee hopes will shed light on Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and the extent to which he may be responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6

