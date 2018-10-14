Cory Booker and Kamala Harris Are Traveling to Iowa and Eyeing a 2020 Presidential Run

Two Democratic names emerged from the hearings to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as strong voices against the Trump Administration nominee: Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). Now, both are laying groundwork in Iowa, looking ahead to a 2020 presidential run.

Booker is visiting the early primary state for the second October weekend in a row and has drawn impressive crowds to his early events thanks in large part to “the extensive groundwork Booker has begun in the state far ahead of many of the other high-profile potential 2020 hopefuls,” Yahoo! News’s Hunter Walker reported.

“In terms of the commitment to electing Democrats in legislative seats, statewide seats and certainly federal seats, Sen. Booker has probably had the most sophisticated and deeply invested operation of any of those tier-one candidates,” one campaign operative told Walker.

Kamala Harris also plans to visit the Hawkeye State on October 22nd and 23rd and will appear in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids after she visits South Carolina and Wisconsin. Harris has recently said she will “seriously take a look at” running in 2020 following the November midterms.

Harris has been a big fundraiser for Democrats in the midterm elections. She has helped Democratic candidates by raising or donating $6.5 million just this year.

But Harris and Booker aren’t the only Democrats looking to throw their hats in the ring against President Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden are early frontrunners according to a recent CNN poll.

The first @CNN numbers for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination just released this morning: Biden 33%

Sanders 13%

Harris 9%

Warren 8%

Booker 5%

Kerry 5%

Bloomberg 4%

O’Rourke 4%

Holder 3%

Garcetti 2%

Avenatti 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Patrick 1%

Bullock <1%

Delaney <1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 14, 2018

When asked about the poll on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Sanders dodged the question about his potential candidacy and refused to give a definitive answer, saying that people should be focused on the midterms.

New @CNN poll numbers show former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field. Here's how @BernieSanders responded on #CNNSOTU: pic.twitter.com/C6edbJ8t7k — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 14, 2018

Biden currently leads nearly every 2020 poll, but has coyly refused to say he is running, saying recently that is is not a candidate “at this point.” This, of course, doesn’t mean he won’t be a candidate at some point in the near future, especially considering he was just in early primary state South Carolina campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith.