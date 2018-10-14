Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Two Republicans Posing as 'Communists' Try to Donate to a Democrat, But It Backfires Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris Are Traveling to Iowa and Eyeing a 2020 Presidential Run

Senators from New Jersey and California lay foundation for future plans with visits to Hawkeye State

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kamala Harris and Cory Booker walking down a hall in the Senate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

J Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Two Democratic names emerged from the hearings to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as strong voices against the Trump Administration nominee: Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). Now, both are laying groundwork in Iowa, looking ahead to a 2020 presidential run.

Booker is visiting the early primary state for the second October weekend in a row and has drawn impressive crowds to his early events thanks in large part to “the extensive groundwork Booker has begun in the state far ahead of many of the other high-profile potential 2020 hopefuls,” Yahoo! News’s Hunter Walker reported.

“In terms of the commitment to electing Democrats in legislative seats, statewide seats and certainly federal seats, Sen. Booker has probably had the most sophisticated and deeply invested operation of any of those tier-one candidates,” one campaign operative told Walker.

Kamala Harris also plans to visit the Hawkeye State on October 22nd and 23rd and will appear in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids after she visits South Carolina and Wisconsin. Harris has recently said she will “seriously take a look at” running in 2020 following the November midterms.

Harris has been a big fundraiser for Democrats in the midterm elections. She has helped Democratic candidates by raising or donating $6.5 million just this year.

But Harris and Booker aren’t the only Democrats looking to throw their hats in the ring against President Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden are early frontrunners according to a recent CNN poll.

When asked about the poll on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Sanders dodged the question about his potential candidacy and refused to give a definitive answer, saying that people should be focused on the midterms.

Biden currently leads nearly every 2020 poll, but has coyly refused to say he is running, saying recently that is is not a candidate “at this point.” This, of course, doesn’t mean he won’t be a candidate at some point in the near future, especially considering he was just in early primary state South Carolina campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad