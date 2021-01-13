Cori Bush Denounces White Supremacy. GOP Representatives Boo

In one of her first speeches as a member of Congress, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Missouri) called for impeachment of the “white supremacist in chief” and was roundly booed by Republicans in the chamber.

A longtime racial-justice activist-turned-politician who was elected to Congress in November, Bush made the most of her allotted 30 seconds in the impeachment hearing in the House on Wednesday. “Madam Speaker,” Bush said, “I rise in support of the Article of Impeachment against Donald J. Trump. If we fail to remove a white supremacist president, who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s 1st District that suffer the most.”

The newest “Squad” member then continued: “The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of black lives. The first step in that process,” she said, “is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist in chief.” After speaking, Bush was met by a chorus of boos from her colleagues on the other side of the aisle, which only served to underscore the ongoing threat of America’s original sin.

Bush’s remarks came a week to the day after insurgents — many toting Confederate battle flags and wearing neo-Nazi garb — violently stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to disrupt the official counting of the state-certified results of the Electoral College. Trump, far from denouncing these militants, told them: “We love you. You’re very special.”

Bush’s remarks echoed fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said in a widely-shared Instagram Live post that Republicans “can’t even win with the deck stacked in their favor,” adding: “They are willing to strike a match and light our whole democracy on fire so that they can uphold the social order of white supremacy. That’s what this is about. Straight up.”