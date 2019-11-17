 ‘You’re Done’ Conservative Radio Host Fired For Criticizing Trump – Rolling Stone
‘You’re Done’: Conservative Radio Host Fired Mid-Show for Criticizing Trump

“I call things as I see them,” Craig Silverman wrote

President Donald Trump

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Craig Silverman, a talk-show host for a conservative radio station in Denver, claims he was fired mid-show on Saturday after criticizing President Donald Trump.

Silverman told the Denver Post that he was interrupted in the middle of a segment about Roy Cohn, Trump’s former lawyer, by his producer who threw his hands up and told the host, “You’re done.”

Silverman, who voted for Trump in 2016, took to Twitter after being fired, writing, “I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by [the[ President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me.”

During his final segment Silverman spoke about “how toxic Trump is in Colorado” and how, he said, “Democrats are making a strong case at the House impeachment hearing.”

The Post also reported that Silverman’s show page had been removed from the station’s website.

