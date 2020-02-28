Congressman Rages at Don Jr. for Saying Democrats Want Coronavirus to Kill Millions

Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) reacted angrily when asked about Donald Trump Jr.’s remarks about Democrats and the coronavirus on Friday.

When Garamendi was told on MSNBC that Don Jr. said the Democrats are “seemingly” hoping the coronavirus “kills millions” of Americans to make the president look bad, the congressman responded with rage, saying, “He should not be near me when he says that. There would be a serious altercation.”

One of Garamendi’s constituents is the first possible coronavirus case in the United States where health officials have not been able to trace how she contracted the virus, and he spoke about his concerns about the way the Trump administration is handling the crisis.

The congressman was set off by remarks made by the president’s son on Fox News earlier on Friday. Donald Trump Jr. said the Democrats are rooting for the coronavirus to take hold in the U.S. in order to damage his father’s chances of winning re-election.

Don Jr. said, “Anything that they can use to try to hurt Trump, they will… But for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.”

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney made a similar outlandish claim during a Q&A at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday. But instead of the Democrats, he pointed his finger at the media.

“The reason you’re seeing so much attention to [coronavirus] today is that they think this is what’s going to bring down the president,” Mulvaney said.