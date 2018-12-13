×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Hear Johnny Marr, the The's Matt Johnson Cover 'Summer in the City' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Congressional Harassers Will be Named, Shamed and Forced to Pay Settlements Under New Law

Taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for sexual misconduct in Congress

By
Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

Tessa Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
A mean wearing a cowboy hat sits in the shade near the United States Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Capitol Building general view, Washington DC, USA - 06 Jun 2018

REX/Shutterstock

After almost a year of wrangling, both chambers of Congress on Thursday finally passed a bill transforming the way workplace harassment accusations are handled in the capitol. Under the new law, not only will lawmakers will be forced to reimburse the government for harassment or retaliation settlements rather than allow taxpayers to absorb those costs, those lawmakers will be identified publicly as will the details of the settlements. 

The bill comes at the tail end of a legislative session in which accusations forced the resignations of a number legislators, including former Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) who left Congress after revelations surfaced that taxpayers paid $84,000 to settle a sexual harassment settlement against him. Farenthold promised he would pay the money back, but reneged on that promise after leaving D.C.

The Texas legislator was far from the only member of Congress to have taken advantage of the old system: last year, the Office of Compliance released figures showing that Congress had paid out $17 million dollars in 268 similar settlements over the previous decade. (The office did not name which lawmakers reached the settlements.) 

Under the new legislation, court awards and settlements will automatically be referred to the Committee on Ethics, which will investigate the claims against the lawmaker or staff member involved. The process for bringing a claim in Congress has been revised. Gone is the mandatory 30-day “cooling off” period, 30-day counseling requirement,and 30-day mediation period. Those provisions have been replaced by a preliminary review, an optional mediation and a formal hearing. Full legal representation will be provided to House staffers, while Senate aides will be able to speak with a “confidential advocate” who is not allowed to represent them. 

The bill, which will have to be signed by President Trump before it becomes law, states members will be responsible for up to $300,000 of judgements awarded by a court. (There would be no cap for settlements reached outside of court.)

 

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad