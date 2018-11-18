Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next See 'SNL' Cold Open Take Aim at Fox News' Voter Fraud Claims Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Could Condoleezza Rice Be the Cleveland Browns’ Next Head Coach?

Former secretary of state is reportedly under consideration to interview with NFL team

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice waving in a football stadium

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as their next head coach.

Jae C. Hong/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Sunday morning, ESPN reported that a source inside the NFL said the Cleveland Browns are considering interviewing George W. Bush’s former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their head coach position. If selected, she would be the first woman to interview for such a job.

“She’s an amazing person,” ESPN reported one Browns source as saying. But the Browns so far are denying she is under consideration. “Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed,” the organization said in a statement to ESPN. The Browns fired their head coach Hue Jackson in late October after he compiled a 3-36 record over three seasons.

As soon as the news broke, Rice jumped to the top spot among trending topics on Twitter. But as Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith pointed out, Rice may be floated just to follow the Rooney Rule, an NFL policy that requires teams to interview minority candidates for leadership positions. Plus, as Smith noted, there are plenty of other women in the league with more relevant experience. He called the move “throwing table scraps at feminist goals, using that promise for P.R. value rather than progress.”

Rice herself weighed in on the news on Sunday in a Facebook post, jokingly saying, in part, “I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a ‘prevent defense.'” Rice also said that she hopes the NFL will “start to bring women into the coaching profession.”

Rice has been seen on the field with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam this season and has been a Browns fan her entire life after watching the games with her father growing up. Rice was also a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and recently headed up the Commission on College Basketball.

In This Article: Cleveland Browns, Condoleeza Rice

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad