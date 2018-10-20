Michael Cohen Warns Americans: Vote for Democrats, or Face More Trump ‘Craziness’

President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and so-called “fixer” Michael Cohen had some advice for the American electorate on Friday, telling CNN, “Listen, here’s my recommendation. Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, and get to the polls, because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness.”

This comes on the heels of Cohen officially changing his political affiliation back to Democrat last week after switching to the Republican party in 2017. “I’ve been Democrat for pretty much my whole entire life. I switched because of a request of the RNC. Couldn’t be the vice chair of the RNC and be a Democrat,” he told CNN in an interview on the sidewalk outside his Trump Tower home.

When Cohen registered as a Republican last year he said, “It took a great man to get me to make the switch,” referring to Trump.

The #MidtermElections2018 might be the most important vote in our lifetime. #GetOutAndVote #VoteNovember6th — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 14, 2018

Cohen, who pleaded guilty this summer to bank fraud, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations, also admitted in court that Trump directed him to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels and at least one other woman hush money to silence any talk of alleged affairs with Trump before the 2016 election.

Cohen has also been cooperating with investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, he is also cooperating with the New York Attorney General’s office in a tax investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization and the Trump family charity.

This certainly won’t be the last we’ll hear from Cohen. Trump’s former personal lawyer has been a meme machine since entering the public fray during the 2016 presidential campaign. He infamously said he would take a bullet for Trump. He had a hilariously argumentative moment on CNN where he kept replying, “Says who?” to a CNN anchor citing pre-election polls. And, of course, there is the viral video with Cohen and his cigar-chomping buddies looking straight out of Goodfellas after his office and home were raided by the FBI that someone ingeniously set to the theme of the Sopranos.