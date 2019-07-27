CNN Anchor Chokes Up Reporting on Trump’s Latest Racist Twitter Rant

America’s racist-in-chief was at it again on Saturday morning, spewing racism and hate on Twitter. Triggered by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Saturday morning’s edition of Fox and Friends, President Donald Trump went on an unhinged rant about the congressman’s city while using blatantly racist terms that, as CNN anchor Victor Blackwell emotionally points out, he reserves for black and brown people and their communities.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Blackwell’s breakdown of Trump’s consistent use of the word “infestation” makes his racism abundantly clear. “Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times,” Blackwell said. “He’s insulted thousands of people… but when he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people.” Blackwell became emotional during the powerful segment when Trump’s hate speech hits even closer to home:

Cummings has been a strong critic of the president and his policies. He recently called out the administration’s harsh immigration tactics saying that it amounts to “government-sponsored child abuse.”

The congressman responded to Trump on Twitter, saying, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

He then offered to find common ground on the issue of “skyrocketing” prescription drug prices, which Cummings said Trump agreed needed to be addressed.

Just yesterday, I held a hearing on the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs and the financial hardships that families across the nation, and in Baltimore, are facing. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

You told me then that you supported the legislation and that you would work with me to make it happen. I took you at your word.https://t.co/bcfyQgXwm4 — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Just last week the congressman went on ABC’s This Week and reported that his constituents have told him they are “scared” of Trump and pleaded with him to act, saying, “No matter where I go, what I’m hearing over and over again is—from my constituents is please save our democracy, please save our country.”

In the same interview, when asked if he thinks the president is a racist Cummings replied, “I believe he is—yes, no doubt about it.”

And once again, the president has proved him right.