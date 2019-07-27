×
Rolling Stone
CNN Anchor Chokes Up Reporting on Trump’s Latest Racist Twitter Rant

“Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times. He’s insulted thousands of people… but when he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people,” reporter Victor Blackwell said

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell

CNN

America’s racist-in-chief was at it again on Saturday morning, spewing racism and hate on Twitter. Triggered by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Saturday morning’s edition of Fox and Friends, President Donald Trump went on an unhinged rant about the congressman’s city while using blatantly racist terms that, as CNN anchor Victor Blackwell emotionally points out, he reserves for black and brown people and their communities.

Blackwell’s breakdown of Trump’s consistent use of the word “infestation” makes his racism abundantly clear. “Donald Trump has tweeted more than 43,000 times,” Blackwell said. “He’s insulted thousands of people… but when he tweets about infestation, it’s about black and brown people.” Blackwell became emotional during the powerful segment when Trump’s hate speech hits even closer to home:

Cummings has been a strong critic of the president and his policies. He recently called out the administration’s harsh immigration tactics saying that it amounts to “government-sponsored child abuse.

The congressman responded to Trump on Twitter, saying, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

He then offered to find common ground on the issue of “skyrocketing” prescription drug prices, which Cummings said Trump agreed needed to be addressed.

Just last week the congressman went on ABC’s This Week and reported that his constituents have told him they are “scared” of Trump and pleaded with him to act, saying, “No matter where I go, what I’m hearing over and over again is—from my constituents is please save our democracy, please save our country.”

In the same interview, when asked if he thinks the president is a racist Cummings replied, “I believe he is—yes, no doubt about it.”

And once again, the president has proved him right.

