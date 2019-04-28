×
House Majority Whip Clyburn: Trump ‘Is Now Glorifying a Loser. Robert E. Lee Was a Loser’

“I think he’s expressing what’s in his heart,” the congressman said of the president

James Clyburn

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

During a Sunday appearance on ABC News’ This Week, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) used President Trump’s own words against him when answering a question regarding the president’s recent praise of Robert E. Lee.

“I find it kind of interesting that the president is now glorifying a loser. He always said that he hated losers. Robert E. Lee was a loser,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn was asked about the topic because Trump, this week, was again defending his response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, after Joe Biden made the violent rally a centerpiece of his video announcing his entry into the presidential race.

On Friday, Trump said that Lee was “a great general, whether you like it or not,” while stating that the rally in Charlottesville was about the monument. “People were there protesting the taking down of the monument of Robert E. Lee. Everybody knows that,” the president said.

The congressman was referring to Trump’s often use of boastful talk about only liking winners and not losers to criticize and belittle antagonists like John McCain, who the president deemed a loser and not a hero because he was captured during the Vietnam War. “I never liked him as much after that because I don’t like losers,” Trump said of McCain.

