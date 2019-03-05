The First Time: Climate Activist Greta Thunberg

At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the doe-eyed face of Climate Change. The Swedish teenager first staged a “School Strike for Climate,” in front of Parliament a year ago after deciding she would not return to school in the name of activism. Though she has since returned to school, she still strikes every Friday, handing out fliers that say things like “You Grownups don’t give a shit about my future.”

Thunberg, who is featured in Rolling Stone‘s March Women Shaping the Future issue, sat down for our video-franchise “The First Time,” recounting memories like the first woman to inspire her: Rosa Parks. “I learned she was an introvert, and I’m also an introvert,” says Thunberg. “And I thought, ‘It’s not just extroverts, we introverts can make our voices heard.'”

She remembers first learning about the severity of Climate Change in school. “Then I realized no one is doing anything to prevent this from happening so then I have to do something,” explains Thunberg, who also persuaded her household to cut out air travel and meat. “I can’t vote, so this is one of the ways I can make my voice heard.”