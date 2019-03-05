At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the doe-eyed face of Climate Change. The Swedish teenager first staged a “School Strike for Climate,” in front of Parliament a year ago after deciding she would not return to school in the name of activism. Though she has since returned to school, she still strikes every Friday, handing out fliers that say things like “You Grownups don’t give a shit about my future.”
The First Time: Climate Activist Greta Thunberg
The 16-year-old has galvanized young people around the world to combat climate change
Thunberg, who is featured in Rolling Stone‘s March Women Shaping the Future issue, sat down for our video-franchise “The First Time,” recounting memories like the first woman to inspire her: Rosa Parks. “I learned she was an introvert, and I’m also an introvert,” says Thunberg. “And I thought, ‘It’s not just extroverts, we introverts can make our voices heard.'”
She remembers first learning about the severity of Climate Change in school. “Then I realized no one is doing anything to prevent this from happening so then I have to do something,” explains Thunberg, who also persuaded her household to cut out air travel and meat. “I can’t vote, so this is one of the ways I can make my voice heard.”
Since her school-skipping days, Thunberg has gained international attention, speaking at the U.N. Climate Talks in Poland this past December and leading the global youth movement with tens of thousands of students from the U.S to Japan joining her for #FridaysforFuture strikes. A worldwide strike is also scheduled for March 15th.
“Why should I be studying for a future that may be no more?” Thunberg says of her activism. “When no one is doing anything whatsoever to save that future?”