CLIMATE CRISIS

The Arctic Is Farting ‘Ancient’ Methane and It’s Scary as Hell

It’s yet another reminder that the “finding out” stage of climate change is upon us — and of the need for more action to rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions
A passenger on the Kvitbjorn (Polar Bear, in Norwegian), a hybrid touristic boat, combining a diesel motor and electric batteries, looks on as it makes its way in the sea ice in the Borebukta Bay, located at the northwestern side of Isfjorden, in Svalbard Archipelago, northern Norway on May 3, 2022. - Home to polar bears, the midnight sun and the northern lights, a Norwegian archipelago perched high in the Arctic is trying to find a way to profit from its pristine wilderness without ruining it. The Svalbard archipelago, located 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) from the North Pole and reachable by commercial airline flights, offers visitors vast expanses of untouched nature, with majestic mountains, glaciers and frozen fjords. Or, the fjords used to be frozen. Svalbard is now on the frontline of climate change, with the Arctic warming three times faster than the planet. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
A passenger looks on as a ship makes its way in the sea ice in the Svalbard Archipelago, northern Norway. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Rapidly receding glaciers are leaving new tracts of Arctic land uncovered and causing a potent greenhouse gas to bubble out of the ground, according to scientists studying the region.

The Washington Post reports that, thanks to climate change, glaciers on a Norwegian archipelago are retreating rapidly, exposing land that has long been covered by ice. Groundwater on the newly uncovered land is seeping up, and bringing “ancient” methane to the surface with it, the Post writes. Scientists found high concentrations of methane in 122 of the 123 groundwater springs they measured.

It’s not clear exactly how much methane is coming out of these springs, nor is it known how widespread the phenomenon is. But what we do know is scary: Glaciers are receding across the Arctic thanks to a warming world caused by humans’ slow-cooking of the planet via fossil fuels. And as the glaciers give ground, they open up the possibility of new emissions — further driving the warming that’s causing the glaciers to retreat.

“This is a feedback loop that’s caused by climate change,” Gabrielle Kleber, a climate scientist and the lead author of the glacier methane study, told the Post. “Glaciers are retreating due to climate warming, and they are leaving these exposed forefields behind, which are encouraging methane gas to be released.”

The fact that the methane is ancient is troubling, the scientists said, as that suggests it could be coming from massive underground reservoirs. Methane is a more powerful contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide, and so the release of vast reserves is a frightening possibility for people who care about maintaining a hospitable planet for humanity.

The frightening Arctic feedback cycle is yet another reminder of the need for rapid action on climate change. Democrats last year passed a bill with large incentives for the development and deployment of green energy technology, but scientists say that more rapid cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are needed if humanity is to avoid the worst ravages of global warming.

