New Batch of Classified Docs Found in Biden’s Delaware Home

A search conducted by Joe Biden’s legal team found additional documents with classified markings stored at the president’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The expanded search was conducted after roughly 10 documents bearing classification markings were discovered in an office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The documents were turned over to the National Archives, and reports indicate the FBI and Justice Department have initiated a review of their contents.

In a statement released Thursday, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber indicated that Biden’s lawyers “searched the President’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” and “other locations where files from his Vice-Presidential office might have been shipped in the course of the 2017 transition.” According to Sauber, the review identified “among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings.” All but one of these documents were reportedly found in a “storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage,” with an additional document having been discovered in an adjacent room. No documents were reportedly found in the Rehoboth Beach residence.

Sauber stated that the DOJ was immediately notified of the discovery, and took possession of the documents. “The White House will continue to cooperate with the review by the Department of Justice,” he wrote.

The review takes place in the shadow of a highly litigious investigation into former President Donald's Trump's own retention of massive troves of classified documents following his departure from office. In August, after a protracted negotiation with the National Archives to secure the return of documents that had been identified as missing, the FBI conducted a raid of Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, uncovering hundreds of documents bearing classification, and even "Top Secret," designations.

Trump's legal team launched an intense challenge to the DOJ's investigations of the recovered documents, even going so far as to petition the Supreme Court to prevent investigators from reviewing the material. The investigation has since revealed that Trump and his team moved and stashed documents from their storage location before the raid, and had been issued a subpoena for the documents before the raid took place.

The response from the Biden administration has made evident the stark contrast between the two presidents’ handling of the cases. In the case of Biden, the documents, which were much less numerous, were turned over to the DOJ virtually immediately after their discovery, and the administration seems to be cooperating fully and proactively to avoid a protracted adversarial investigation like that of his predecessor, who neglected authorities trying to retrieve the documents to the point that the DOJ had to raid Mar-a-Lago to get them back.,

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has reportedly been considering appointing a special counsel charged with overseeing the Biden probe, is scheduled to make a public announcement on Thursday afternoon.