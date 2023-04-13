Clarence Thomas’ Family Got $133K from Nazi-Obsessed Billionaire

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his family sold $133,000 worth of real estate properties to conservative billionaire (and collector of Nazi memorabilia) Harlan Crow — without disclosing the transaction as required by federal ethics laws, according to ProPublica. The report published Thursday expands on previous reporting linking Thomas to a string of expensive, unreported gifts from Crow.

According to the report, Crow purchased a house and two lots owned by Thomas, his mother, and relatives of his deceased brother in 2014. Crow would go on to spend tens of thousands of dollars on renovations to the home while Thomas’ mother continued to live in it.

In his financial disclosure forms from the year of the purchase, Thomas left blank a section for reporting the identities of parties involved in private transactions with the justice. Experts say the omission could constitute a direct violation of ethics laws, as disclosure is required for real estate sales or purchases over $1,000.

ProPublica previously reported on Thomas’ friendship with Crow. The billionaire treated the Supreme Court justice to rides on his private jet, luxury resort vacations, and yachting trips on a virtually yearly basis. The pair are so close that there’s even a painting of Thomas and Crow smoking cigars displayed at Crow’s 100-acre invitation-only resort in the Adirondacks. The gifts were never disclosed.

Thomas responded with incredulity as to why anyone would think one of the most powerful figures in government accepting boatloads of fancy perks from a conservative megadonor would be a problem. "Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them," he said in a statement.

JUST IN #SCOTUS Justice Thomas issues statement on Propublica report on disclosures. pic.twitter.com/zFaWzHpmdt — Nicole (@nicninh) April 7, 2023

This is not Thomas’ first brush with ethics controversies. The Supreme Court justice has been involved in several key rulings regarding investigations into former President Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, was active in efforts to overturn the results of the election, even going so far as to pressure state officials to act on behalf of the former president.

As the scandal surrounding the Thomas’ connections grows, watchdogs and lawmakers have called for an official investigation. Senate Democrats wrote a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts asking him to “immediately open” a probe into Thomas, warning that Democrats would consider legislation to address the issue directly if the court did not move for accountability.