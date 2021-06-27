 Advocates Hold First-Ever National Rally in Support of D.C. Statehood - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Former Skid Row Singer Johnny Solinger Dead at 55
Home Politics Politics News

Civil Rights Advocates Hold First-Ever National Rally in Support of D.C. Statehood

“We must defy history so that we can make sure that the residents of the nation’s capital here in the shadow of the Capitol itself have the same rights as every other American,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Civil Rights Advocates Hold First-Ever National Rally in Support of D.C. Statehood

Union workers march to join Black Voters Matter (BVM) and more than 50 civil rights, voter rights, and racial justice organizations for the first-ever national rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2021, in support of D.C. statehood. (Photo by Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Washington Post via Getty Images

Local leaders joined civil rights advocates on Saturday in the nation’s capital for the first-ever national rally in support of D.C. statehood.

Thousands from across the country — including more than 50 civil rights, voter rights, and racial justice groups — attended the D.C. rally that was the last stop of a nine-city, eight-day Freedom Ride for Voting Rights that began in New Orleans organized by Black Voters Matter, according to the Washington Post.

As Mother Jones notes, the bus tour retraced the steps of the Freedom Riders in 1961 who were viciously assaulted by white mobs when they sought to desegregate interstate bus travel.

“The fact that residents of D.C. don’t have congressional representation is an issue of racial justice,” said Akosua Ali, president of the NAACP’s D.C. chapter. “This is a call to action. Hold Joe Manchin accountable.”

Related Stories

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin Says He Won't Support D.C. Statehood Bill
House Passes Bill That Would Make Washington, D.C. the 51st State

Related Stories

tv horror
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time
25 Essential Prince Songs

After House Democrats passed the statehood bill, H.R. 51, earlier this year, with no Republican votes, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said that he opposes the bill, saying, “If Congress wants to make D.C. a state, it should propose a constitutional amendment… and let the people of America vote.”

President Biden supports statehood and said he’d sign the bill if got through the Senate, but with all 50 GOP senators opposed to it and the need for 60 votes to avoid a filibuster, the bill’s passage is unlikely.

D.C. has more than 700,000 residents — more than the population of Wyoming — but no voting representation in Congress. Eleanor Holmes Norton represents D.C. in Congress but as a non-voting delegate.

The district, which is nearly half black, leans heavily Democratic, and as CBS News points out, 92 percent of its residents supported President Biden in the 2020 election. So statehood would all but ensure Democrats would have more representation in Congress.

Norton, who attended that rally, told the crowd to keep fighting for the same rights as all other citizens.

“We must defy history so that we can make sure that the residents of the nation’s capital here in the shadow of the Capitol itself have the same rights as every other American,” Norton said. “Make black lives matter and make the black vote matter.”

In This Article: D.C. Statehood, Eleanor Holmes Norton

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.