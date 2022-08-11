Man Wielding AR-15-Style Rifle Tries to Break Into Cincinnati FBI Office

A gunman tried to enter the FBI’s Cincinnati headquarters Thursday morning and then fled onto a nearly highway, multiple outlets reported. Authorities have closed off a stretch of Interstate 71 in an effort to pursue the suspect.

The bureau’s Cincinnati office wrote on Twitter that “at approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility” and then “fled north onto Interstate 71” after special agents responded. “The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident,” the office confirmed in a separate statement.

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

Clinton County Emergency Management added that a lockdown is in place and several roads are closed after law enforcement “traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor.”

NBC News reported that the suspect fired a nail gun at law enforcement when trying to breach the FBI office, then showed an AR-15-style rifle before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.