Exasperated Chuck Todd Tells GOP Senator He’s ‘Selling’ Putin’s Argument

On Sunday’s Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd did his best to hold Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) accountable for muddying up the waters when it comes to the facts about Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

After Kennedy classified Fiona Hill’s impeachment testimony that Russia alone was responsible for the 2016 election interference as “opinion,” the host asked the senator:

“When does opinion become fact? Does 17 intelligence services saying it, does every Western intelligence ally saying Russia did this? I’m just sort of confused, at what point is it no longer an opinion for you?” Todd asked.

Kennedy responded by pointing Todd towards reports of Ukrainian attempts of meddling that don’t compare in scope or sophistication to the Russian state-led effort. Accusations of Ukraine interference have been used by Republicans to excuse President Donald Trump’s extortion scam of the Ukraine government.

After Kennedy brought Hillary Clinton into the mix, Todd said, “I mean, my goodness, wait a minute. Senator Kennedy, you now have the president of Ukraine saying he actively worked for the Democratic nominee for president. I mean, now come on.”

Todd then pointed out how the senator is carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s water, saying, “You realize the only other person selling this argument outside the United States is Vladimir Putin?… You have done exactly what the Russian operation is trying to get American politicians to do. Are you at all concerned that you’ve been duped?”

Although it has become a daily occurrence, it’s still rather astounding how the Republicans continue to do Putin’s bidding in order to defend Trump. The party that for decades wrapped itself in the flag and patriotism seems to have gone away and has completely transformed itself into the party of Russia and Trump.