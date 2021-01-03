‘You’ve Created the Controversy. You’re the Arsonist Here,’ Chuck Todd Rips Trump Sycophant Senator

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd pulled no punches during an interview with staunch Trump ally Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Sunday morning.

After an explainer of Johnson’s and other officeholders’ planned attempt to subvert democracy by opposing the certification of the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, the host laid into the Trump sycophant for pretending to try to fix a problem that the president and lawmakers, like Johnson, duped supporters into believing in the first place.

“You made an allegation that there was widespread fraud. You have failed to offer specific evidence of that widespread fraud. But you’re demanding an investigation on the grounds that there are allegations of widespread fraud,” the host said.

Todd continued, “So essentially, you’re the arsonist here. President Trump is the arsonist here. You’ve started this fire. And now you’re saying, ‘Woah, look at this. Oh my God. All these people believe what we told them,’ because you didn’t have the guts to tell the truth that this election was fair.”

The Republican senator responded as all Trump defenders do, by blaming the media.

“This was started when the mainstream media stopped — dropped — any pretense of being unbiased and actually chose sides during this election. This fire was started when you completely ignored, for example, our investigation of Hunter Biden,” Johnson said.

Todd was relentless, cutting off the senator and saying, “I’ve heard enough of this.” This caused the senator to snap back and continue to whine about media bias. “I’ve heard enough of this too,” Johnson said.

The host then asked the senator what his end game is.

“You’ve spent the last two years carrying a lot of this crazy, conspiratorial water for President Trump… You’ve used your committee [Johnson chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee] to create the illusion of voter fraud… I’m trying to understand here — what are you doing it for? Are you simply trying to curry favor with constituents of the president’s? Is that what this is about — a cynical political ploy?”

Johnson tried to rationalize by bringing up random election irregularities, saying, “There is voter fraud. There always is.”

But again the host was having none of it. “Stop! You don’t get to make these allegations that haven’t been proven true,” Todd said.

Johnson blathered on making false comparisons about when Democrats raised concerns over issues with the voting process and claimed that’s there is a “double standard” and that he’s just looking out “for tens of millions of Americans.”

Johnson then went back to blaming the media, citing Todd himself.

“Again, I didn’t light this fire. This fire was lit over four years ago… You have destroyed the credibility of the news media by your bias,” Johnson said.

Johnson continued by ranting about Deep State conspiracies that likely lit up a few QAnon forums, but Todd grew more impatient with every lie the senator spewed.

“Why didn’t you hold hearings about the 9/11 truthers? There are plenty of people that thought 9/11 was an inside job,” Todd snarked “How about the moon landing? Are you going to hold hearings on that?”

Todd then dropped the mic on the heated interview by simply stating the hard truth.

“You’ve got to ask yourself when you tell people a million times that something was stolen or something was a fraud and then they believe it, I think you need to look in the mirror and ask yourself why so many people believe this,” the host said.