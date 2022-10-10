Trump Lawyers Are Turning on Each Other Over Mar-a-Lago Probe

Christina Bobb, the Trump lawyer who in June signed a letter certifying that all of the sensitive material the former president moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been returned, is talking to federal authorities investigating the matter.

The news that Bobb is dishing to the feds, reported initially by NBC News, comes just over two months after the FBI searched Trump’s Palm Beach estate, where they found scores of sensitive, classified documents. This means Bobb’s statement was false, of course. She claims it’s not her fault, though, reportedly telling investigators that one of Trump’s other lawyers, Evan Corcoran, told her to sign it.

NBC News adds that Bobb insisted a disclaimer be added to the letter that it was based on “information that has been provided to me.” The person who provided said information, she told investigators, was Corcoran. “She had to insist on that disclaimer twice before she signed it,” a source told the outlet. “She is not criminally liable. She is not going to be charged. She is not pointing fingers. She is simply a witness for the truth.”

Bobb also reportedly told investigators that Trump legal adviser Boris Epshteyn, whose phone was seized by authorities last month, was involved in discussions about the documents.

Bobb did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone.

Bobb signed a letter stating there was no more classified material at Mar-a-Lago on June 3, when Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s counterintelligence chief, visited the estate along with other agents. Bobb and Corcoran showed Bratt the the basement where the material was kept, handed over additional material that had not been returned, and claimed none remained. The FBI’s raid of the property two months later was reportedly inspired by an informant tipping them off that classified material was still at Mar-a-Lago.

The informant was correct, as the FBI seized over 200 classified documents on Aug. 8, including two dozen labeled as “TOP SECRET.” It was reported last week that the Justice Department has informed Trump’s lawyers that it believes the former president is still hoarding documents at Mar-a-Lago.