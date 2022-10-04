‘Everything Has Been a Lie’: Herschel Walker’s Son Unloads on Dad After Abortion Payment Report

Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for Senate received yet another blow on Monday at the hands of his own son, Christian Walker, a well-known conservative influencer.

The younger Walker had some choice words for his father following a report from The Daily Beast alleging that Herschel Walker, who has adamantly opposed reproductive rights throughout his campaign, paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009. Walker has denied the report, but his son Christian isn’t buying it.

“I’m done,” Christian posted Monday night on Twitter. “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.”

Christian kept going Tuesday morning in a video address, alleging that his father lied about not paying for an abortion — along with everything else. “Everything has been a lie,” Christian said. He added: “​​Family values people: He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved.



Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rhMRNHMDaC — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Walker, who is Trump’s pick for Senate in Georgia, has adamantly denied The Daily Beast’s report, calling it a “repugnant hatchet job” and threatening to sue the outlet for defamation.

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

The denial wasn’t enough for Christian, Walker’s eldest son and a well-known conservative social media influencer, who following a series of scandals regarding his father’s extramarital behavior appears to have had enough. He wrote on Monday night that his father was “making a mockery” of himself and his mother, Walker’s first wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, adding that he had “threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from [his] violence.”

Walker appeared on Fox News’ Hannity shortly after the report was published on Monday, where he continued to deny denied having paid for the woman’s abortion. He said that the smear tactics against him only “energized” his campaign.

Walker denies he paid for an abortion while a picture of the card he allegedly signed is displayed next to him pic.twitter.com/KYljF5p9dK — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2022

Republicans seem to already be laying tracks to place at least part of the blame on Christian should his father’s struggling campaign fail to secure national Republicans a much coveted senate seat. According to Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a GOP official close to the Walker campaign called Christian a “spoiled brat” who will be “solely to blame if Herschel loses the race.”