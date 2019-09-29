Chris Wallace Shoots Down Stephen Miller’s Claim Whistleblower Is Part of ‘Deep State’

“This is a deep state operative, pure and simple,” White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace in an attempt to characterize as partisan the whistleblower who came forward following President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president asking him to dig up dirt on his political rival.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the media continues to describe this individual as a whistleblower, an honorific that this individual most certainly does not deserve. A partisan hit job does not make you a whistleblower just because you go through the Whistleblower Protection Act,” Miller said.

Then Wallace cut to video of the Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifying before Congress that the whistleblower and the Inspector General have “acted in good faith throughout” and have done everything “by the book and followed the law.”

He then asked Miller, “On what basis do you think this is a partisan hit job?”

Miller refused to back down, describing the whistleblower’s report as a “seven-page Nancy Drew novel” that “drips with condescension, righteous indignation and contempt for the president.”

Again, Wallace reminded Miller that the Inspector General found the allegations to be “credible.”

“And they’re wrong, Chris,” Miller said. “This is a deep state operative, pure and simple… You have a group of unelected bureaucrats who think that they need to take down this president… publish hit pieces, they publish fake stories.”

Wallace interjected. “The president has the State Department. He’s got the CIA. He’s got the Pentagon. He’s got a number of other agencies. Why did he use three private lawyers to get information on Biden from the Ukrainian government rather than go through all of the agencies of his government?”

Miller, true to form, tried to obfuscate, but Wallace held his ground, insisting Miller answer his question directly. “I understand that you have your question, I have my answer,” Miller said.

This prompted Wallace to say, “You have your non-answer at this point.”

"You have your non-answer" — watch Chris Wallace grill Stephen Miller about why Trump thought it was appropriate to use his private attorney to dig up dirt on Biden — and not let Miller get away with obfuscating. pic.twitter.com/wKr1fpIX5Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2019

Later, Wallace became frustrated again, saying, “With all due respect, this is an exercise in obfuscation. Why did the president go against his own Pentagon and State Department?”

“There’s a tone of judgment in all of your questions,” Miller replied before going on to say that, in actuality, “The president is the whistleblower here. The president of the United States is the whistleblower. And this individual is a saboteur trying to undermine a democratically elected government.”

WALLACE: How specifically did the Bidens break the law in Ukraine? STEPHEN MILLER: [dissembles, can't cite a singe reason] pic.twitter.com/KKaU1F1yO9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2019

Just like Rep. Jim Jordan attempted to do on State of the Union, it’s clear Trump’s surrogates have been sent out to spin and distract from the actual issues in an attempt to frame the whistleblower and resulting impeachment inquiry as partisan. But it’s too late. The transcripts are out. The president’s actions are clear. And even the American people, including nearly a third of Republicans, are shifting towards supporting the impeachment inquiry.