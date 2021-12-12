 Chris Wallace Quits Fox News to Join CNN's Streaming Platform - Rolling Stone
Chris Wallace Quits Fox News to Join CNN’s Streaming Platform

The anchor’s departure leaves Fox News viewers with few remaining truth tellers, if any

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace at the presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chris Wallace, one of the few remaining reasonable people at Fox News, announced he is quitting the network. And per a press release from CNN, he is leaving to become an anchor on CNN+, its soon-to-launch streaming service.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+,” Wallace said in a statement. “After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories. As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can’t wait to get started.”

CNN+, a subscription service, is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

“After 18 years, this is my final Fox News Sunday,” the anchor said at the end of his show on Sunday. Wallace explained that he is leaving because he is “ready for a new adventure” outside of politics. “I have decided to leave Fox,” the anchor said. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in.”

Wallace was a rare voice at Fox, often holding even his Republican guests to account. He has called out their hypocrisy, pushed back on Trump lackeys like Stephen Miller, disagreed with some of his more conservative colleagues on air, and even laughed at some of former President Donald Trump’s more absurd claims. That said, he would also equivocate and give a platform to some of the worst of the Trump administration.

Wallace said that at the network he has been “free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”

In a statement, the network addressed Wallace’s departure: “We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of Fox News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Wallace signed a four-year contract with the network in 2017. “His contract was expiring this year, and he decided to leave,” Stelter tweeted.

This breaking news post has been updated.

Chris Wallace, Fox News

