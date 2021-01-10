‘You Were One of Trump’s Yes Men,’ Fox’s Chris Wallace Tells Mick Mulvaney

Following this week’s insurrection, President Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, resigned as special U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland saying, “I can’t do it. I can’t stay.”

But on Sunday, Fox News’ Chris Wallace confronted the ex-Trump aide asking if he felt any responsibility for enabling the president.

“You said you felt ‘embarrassment and shame.’ Do you feel any responsibility?” Wallace asked.

After Mulvaney said he felt “a lot of emotions this week,” he absurdly tried to tell Wallace that Trump was a different person just months ago when he was chief of staff.

“I’ve seen the president be presidential before and I know that he has the ability to do it,” Mulvaney said. “He did it every single day. I don’t know what’s different. If it’s different about him now — if it’s different about his advisers.”

Mulvaney surmised that Trump may have surrounded himself with people who won’t disagree with him like Rudy Giuliani and Peter Navarro, who “simply tell Trump what he wants to hear.”

After playing a clip of another of Trump’s former chief’s of staff and Mulvaney’s predecessor, John Kelly, saying that before he left, he warned Trump not to surround himself with yes men. Wallace said, “Kelly says specifically that you and others didn’t have the spine to tell the president no.”

After Mulvaney acknowledged Kelly’s advice had merit, Wallace went in on Mulvaney, “But Kelly said you were one of the yes men.”

Mulvaney ignored Wallace’s comment and instead rambled about those “who always thought the president was a monster.” The former Trump aide went on to paint a rosy picture of the president Trump that he served under — but said everything changed on Wednesday, the day the Capitol building was attacked.

Wallace tried to pin Mulvaney down about his sudden change of heart when it comes to Trump.

“You were a top member of the administration when the president defended the white supremacists in Charlottesville. You were a top member of the administration, not the chief of staff, when the Trump administration separated parents coming across the border from their children. Why not resign over those?” Wallace asked.

Mulvaney danced around those tough questions and instead blamed the Obama administration for immigrant children being held in cages near the border, to which Wallace swatted back, saying that it was “nothing like with a policy under Donald Trump.”

The former Trump aide would only concede that Trump may have misspoken at times, like with Charlottesville. But praising white supremacists “was not something people resign over.”

“These are differences of style — the way the president speaks. Did he misspeak at Charlottesville? Yes. Should he have corrected it? Yes. Did he handle it poorly? Yes. But it was not something that people resign over,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney has a history of not letting what he actually thinks of Trump stand in the way of whatever is currently motivating him. Just days before Trump was elected in 2016, Mulvaney said the president is “a terrible human being.”