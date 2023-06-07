Embattled CNN Chief Chris Licht Is Stepping Down

Chris Licht is stepping down as CEO of CNN after barely a year on the job, CNN announced Wednesday. He will be replaced on an interim basis by longtime executive Amy Entelis.

David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery (which owns CNN), explained the decision in a memo sent to staffers, writing, “I have known Chris for many years and have enormous respect for him, personally and professionally. This job was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation, and Chris poured his heart and soul into it. He has a deep love for journalism and this business and that has been evident throughout his tenure. Unfortunately, things did not work out the we we had hoped — and ultimately that’s on me. I take responsibility. Needless to say, we appreciate Chris’ efforts and dedication and wish him all the best.”

Zaslav said the company would be “conducting a wide search, internally and externally,” for Licht’s replacement. For the time being, the leadership team will be comprised of Entelis, and other execs on the editorial and commercial side, including Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling, and David Leavy.

“We are in good hands,” Zaslav said, “allowing us to take the time we need to run a thoughtful and thorough search for a new leader. I recognize that changes like this can be stressful and appreciate your continued patience as we move through this process.”

Licht’s resignation comes after a brief but tumultuous tenure at the helm of the cable news network — capped by his widely maligned decision to host a town hall event with Donald Trump last month, and the publication last week of a damning profile in The Atlantic chronicling his cluelessness over the past year.

Licht spent just over a year at CNN, taking the helm in Feb. 2022 after the resignation of Jeff Zucker. Zucker had left under tumultuous circumstances himself, resigning after an investigation into how former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate sexual misconduct, turned up an undisclosed relationship between Zucker and a colleague. (As Rolling Stone reported at the time, questions had long swirled around Zucker's willingness to push aside journalistic integrity and ethics in pursuit of ratings.)

Upon entering the CNN newsroom, Licht sent a memo to the staff in which he lamented the loss of “trust in the news media,” and said he believed CNN could “be a beacon in regaining that trust by being an organization that exemplifies the best characteristics in journalism: fearlessly speaking truth to power, challenging the status quo, questioning ‘group-think’ and educating viewers and readers with straightforward facts and insightful commentary, while always being respectful of differing viewpoints.”

This story is developing…